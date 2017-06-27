City in Iowa receives approval for $6.6M levee project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given final approval to an estimated $6.6 million project to improve the flood control levee in an Iowa city. Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown tells the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier the city received word from the Corps on Wednesday.
