ACHS graduate is Canine Partner Offic...

ACHS graduate is Canine Partner Officer in Franklin, KY

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Special ColumbiaMagazine.com story Adair County native Adam W. Bennett is the new Canine Partner Officer for the Franklin City Police Department, Franklin, Simpson County, KY. His Partner is a female named Shadow, She is 2 years old and is a Belgian Malinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 7 hr Believer 795
TSC Manager 10 hr justasking44 1
Millionaire james spivey 18 hr just sayn 2
Captain Larry at Franklin PD 23 hr Share 7
chrus jackson 23 hr Rear view Mirror 25
Married Men Who Like Men (Dec '15) Thu Barbershop 36
Cindy Allen Porter? Thu DeR75 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Franklin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC