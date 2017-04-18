Atmos Energy Announces Promotion
Atmos Energy has announced the promotion of Kevin Dobbs to president of the Kentucky/Mid-States Division located in the company's Cool Springs/Franklin, Tenn., location. Dobbs replaces Kevin Akers, who recently was promoted to the Atmos Energy corporate office in Dallas, Texas, as senior vice president of Safety and Enterprise Services, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one seen shaun hartman around
|16 hr
|Lyle
|5
|Cheatingman
|18 hr
|Perfect male species
|6
|Cynthia Allen - Engaged?
|Wed
|SMH
|2
|Adam & Queenn
|Wed
|Unbelievable
|5
|girl at overtime (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Country Boy
|28
|robin whitaker
|Tue
|wondering
|1
|Looking for the “fortune teller” (Jan '11)
|Apr 17
|Horse crap
|25
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC