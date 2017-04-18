Atmos Energy Announces Promotion

Atmos Energy Announces Promotion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Atmos Energy has announced the promotion of Kevin Dobbs to president of the Kentucky/Mid-States Division located in the company's Cool Springs/Franklin, Tenn., location. Dobbs replaces Kevin Akers, who recently was promoted to the Atmos Energy corporate office in Dallas, Texas, as senior vice president of Safety and Enterprise Services, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one seen shaun hartman around 16 hr Lyle 5
Cheatingman 18 hr Perfect male species 6
Cynthia Allen - Engaged? Wed SMH 2
Adam & Queenn Wed Unbelievable 5
girl at overtime (Sep '15) Wed Country Boy 28
robin whitaker Tue wondering 1
Looking for the “fortune teller” (Jan '11) Apr 17 Horse crap 25
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Franklin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC