PuraCap Laboratories to invest in Franklin, create 30 jobs -
PuraCap Laboratories LLC will expand its Franklin operations with a $2.5 million investment, creating 30 full-time jobs and transforming the facility into the company's global pharmaceutical packaging and distribution hub, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. "Pharmaceutical production, packaging and distribution was Kentucky's third leading export last year," said Gov. Bevin.
