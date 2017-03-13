Brown, Daly win Longboat Key Town Com...

Brown, Daly win Longboat Key Town Commission seats

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: YourObserver

Incumbent District 4 Town Commissioner Jack Daly retained his seat on the board after defeating Larry Grossman with 67% of the vote. Former Mayor Jim Brown will return to the dais March 22, after earning 605 more votes than Gene Jaleski and 59% of the vote for an at-large seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
franklin corrupt? 8 min Joe spitzer esquire 12
acquatic pool 30 min FromKentucky 25
Saying you love someone 1 hr Bear_02 86
Harman ot sucks! 5 hr Bear_02 2
Bluegrass cellular store 18 hr FromKentucky 4
girl at overtime (Sep '15) 23 hr Who wants to know 14
Jason Holleman (Sep '15) Mon true story 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Simpson County was issued at March 14 at 3:36PM EDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Franklin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC