Brown, Daly win Longboat Key Town Commission seats
Incumbent District 4 Town Commissioner Jack Daly retained his seat on the board after defeating Larry Grossman with 67% of the vote. Former Mayor Jim Brown will return to the dais March 22, after earning 605 more votes than Gene Jaleski and 59% of the vote for an at-large seat.
