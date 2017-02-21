Ukiah City Council to talk budgets on...

Ukiah City Council to talk budgets on Monday

The Ukiah City Council Monday will hold a workshop to not only discuss its upcoming budget, but also perform a mid-year review on its current budget. Mayor Jim Brown said the workshop, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Ukiah Valley Conference Center, would likely be an “all-day” session.

