Simpson County woman guilty of bank r...

Simpson County woman guilty of bank robbery -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: News Democrat

A Simpson County, Kentucky, woman pleaded guilty Monday, January 30, 2017, in United States District Court, before District Court Judge Greg N. Stivers, to a single count of bank robbery announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. According to the plea agreement, Patricia Lamar Brewer, 48, admitted to robbing the Citizens First Bank located at 1200 South Main Street, in Franklin, Kentucky, of $43,100 at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 30, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Goodnight 11 hr One of his ex fri... 2
Brandon Brown 13 hr WTF 12
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 16 hr My bourne 643
Zac "Goosey" Goostree? 18 hr fckyou 1
Henry james doing 5 yrs straight in penn after ... Sat Bad seed 4
Wondering who Sat Boogers 3
childcare options BESIDES Happyland Feb 3 Anonymous 12
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Franklin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC