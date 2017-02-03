Simpson County woman guilty of bank robbery -
A Simpson County, Kentucky, woman pleaded guilty Monday, January 30, 2017, in United States District Court, before District Court Judge Greg N. Stivers, to a single count of bank robbery announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. According to the plea agreement, Patricia Lamar Brewer, 48, admitted to robbing the Citizens First Bank located at 1200 South Main Street, in Franklin, Kentucky, of $43,100 at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 30, 2012.
