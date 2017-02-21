City passes ordinance allowing cannabis dispensaries in Ukiah

Despite a last-ditch effort by a local doctor to delay the process, the Ukiah City Council officially adopted an ordinance last week that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city limits. “This is the final adoption and it will go into effect March 20, provided no one challenges the ordinance,” Kevin Thompsen, the city's interim Planning Director, told the City Council at its Feb. 15 meeting.

