City passes ordinance allowing cannabis dispensaries in Ukiah
Despite a last-ditch effort by a local doctor to delay the process, the Ukiah City Council officially adopted an ordinance last week that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city limits. “This is the final adoption and it will go into effect March 20, provided no one challenges the ordinance,” Kevin Thompsen, the city's interim Planning Director, told the City Council at its Feb. 15 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saying you love someone
|1 hr
|Sorry
|16
|Kentucky Downs Drug Dealer Rickey
|3 hr
|AmandaB
|1
|Adrian Nolan "Bucky"
|3 hr
|Fact
|5
|cakes by shelby simmons??? (Jul '12)
|Mon
|hey there
|19
|Cindy huff
|Mon
|justcurious
|2
|Robin barbee
|Feb 18
|Mmm
|14
|Who would you not wanna fight from Franklin? (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Supa Savage
|99
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC