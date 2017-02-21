City passes ordinance allowing cannab...

City passes ordinance allowing cannabis dispensaries in Ukiah

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Willits News

Despite a last-ditch effort by a local doctor to delay the process, the Ukiah City Council officially adopted an ordinance last week that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city limits. “This is the final adoption and it will go into effect March 20, provided no one challenges the ordinance,” Kevin Thompsen, the city's interim Planning Director, told the City Council at its Feb. 15 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saying you love someone 1 hr Sorry 16
Kentucky Downs Drug Dealer Rickey 3 hr AmandaB 1
Adrian Nolan "Bucky" 3 hr Fact 5
cakes by shelby simmons??? (Jul '12) Mon hey there 19
Cindy huff Mon justcurious 2
Robin barbee Feb 18 Mmm 14
Who would you not wanna fight from Franklin? (Oct '15) Feb 18 Supa Savage 99
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Franklin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC