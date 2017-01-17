Ukiah City Council approves ordinance allowing cannabis dispensaries
The Ukiah City Council Wednesday voted to move forward with an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city limits. First conceived about a year ago by Council member Maureen Mulheren and Mayor Jim Brown, the ordinance was molded by input from officials and citizens provided in four public hearings, two before the Planning Commission and two before the City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disability Fraud & Those Who Commit It
|4 hr
|You want to bad
|18
|Its here!!
|6 hr
|jaybird
|4
|Trump takes over!
|7 hr
|FromKentucky
|1
|Hannah Prahl?
|18 hr
|Ruler of all
|2
|lack of intimacy
|Wed
|jaybird
|8
|daion gamble (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Nasty
|5
|monika cook
|Tue
|Dirtyassluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC