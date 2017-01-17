Ukiah City Council approves ordinance...

Ukiah City Council approves ordinance allowing cannabis dispensaries

The Ukiah City Council Wednesday voted to move forward with an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city limits. First conceived about a year ago by Council member Maureen Mulheren and Mayor Jim Brown, the ordinance was molded by input from officials and citizens provided in four public hearings, two before the Planning Commission and two before the City Council.

