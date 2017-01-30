Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility in Franklin Roof and floor truss manufacturer to invest nearly $1.66 million in Simpson County Frankfort, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin today announced Stark Truss Co. Inc., a roof and floor truss manufacturer in Auburn, will convert a former big-box retail store in Franklin with a nearly $1.66 million investment expected to create 22 full-time jobs.

