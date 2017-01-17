City of Franklin Receives $997,000 Bl...

City of Franklin Receives $997,000 Block Grant

City of Franklin Receives $997,000 Block Grant Funding to support economic development in the City of Franklin By Sandy Dunahoo Frankfort, KY - The Department for Local Government approved funding for a $997,000 Community Development Block Grant for construction of a rail spur off of the CSX railroad's mainline to serve the Fritz Winter North America LP automotive parts plant, which is to be constructed in the Wilkey North Industrial Park in Franklin. Senator David Givens commented on the grant, "I am pleased to hear the Fritz Winter Rail Spur Development Program has received a Community Development Block Grant that will help support these new jobs and, thus, support the local economy.

