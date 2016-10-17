KSP: Man charged with murder in deadl...

KSP: Man charged with murder in deadly Muhlenberg Co. drunk driving crash

Oct 17, 2016

State police say 24-year-old Bobby Ammonds, from Franklin, KY, was under the influence of alcohol when he went off Kentucky 949 south of Penrod Sunday night and hit a tree. Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter .

Franklin, KY

