Woman Mysteriously Shot While Celebra...

Woman Mysteriously Shot While Celebrating Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The EMA Director says that this may have been a case of a ricochet shot that hit this woman. As far as who shot that weapon, they are still unsure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min Paul 165,210
What happened to Charmaine woods (renee) 7 min Amazed 16
Linda Rayborn Shramm Rogers 9 min DontUnderstand 3
Dump Trump 11 min I am GROOT 21
Video 48 min Popcorn 9
Veterans think they're special 2 hr Wendy 122
Fast Freddy's Car Wash 2 hr I am GROOT 125
Krishaun will come out of closet now 2 hr That guy 48
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC