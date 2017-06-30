Kentucky F & W Commission calls special meeting 7 Jul 2017
Kentucky F & W Commission calls special meeting 7 Jul 2017 From Kentucky Fish & Wildlife FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet at 1 Sportsman Lane, Frankfort, KY for a special called session at 7:30amCT/8:30amET, Friday, July 7, 2017. The commission will consider several fisheries and wildlife-related items.
