Unemployment falls in Adair, Metcalfe, Taylor

Unemployment falls in Adair, Metcalfe, Taylor By Kate Akers/Kim Saylor Brannock Frankfort, KY - Unemployment rates fell in 74 Kentucky counties between May 2016 and May 2017, rose in 28 and stayed the same in 18 counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Locally, unemployment fell in Adair, Metcalfe, and Taylor Counties, and remained unchanged in Casey and Cumberland.

