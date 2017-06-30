More
Friends of a Richmond woman who was found dead with her toddler are trying to raise money for a memorial. 26-year-old Kirsten Dean and her 2-year-old son Jaxton were found dead in a Frankfort apartment on June 11th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybodyelse glad fourth is over
|30 min
|hotsy totsy
|5
|Sexiest Men in Frankfort Two groups: guys under...
|31 min
|hotsy totsy
|23
|Missing
|1 hr
|Trouble
|7
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|165,067
|FOUND Substantial amount of money
|1 hr
|Looking
|3
|What happened to Charmaine woods (renee)
|1 hr
|CharmaineThaGoddess
|2
|Kayla Ashley (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|Okay
|22
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC