More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Friends of a Richmond woman who was found dead with her toddler are trying to raise money for a memorial. 26-year-old Kirsten Dean and her 2-year-old son Jaxton were found dead in a Frankfort apartment on June 11th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybodyelse glad fourth is over 30 min hotsy totsy 5
Sexiest Men in Frankfort Two groups: guys under... 31 min hotsy totsy 23
Missing 1 hr Trouble 7
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 165,067
FOUND Substantial amount of money 1 hr Looking 3
What happened to Charmaine woods (renee) 1 hr CharmaineThaGoddess 2
Kayla Ashley (Aug '11) 3 hr Okay 22
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC