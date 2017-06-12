Kentucky Forestry Best Management Pra...

Kentucky Forestry Best Management Practices Board to Meet

Kentucky Forestry Best Management Practices Board to Meet From Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Forestry Best Management Practices Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Kentucky Forest Industries Association, 106 Progress Drive, Frankfort. The agenda for the meeting is to discuss Kentucky's Silvicultural Best Management Practices.

