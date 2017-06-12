Historian Mike Watson locates book so...

Historian Mike Watson locates book sought by Chris Johnson

33 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Thomas Berry, Jr.: "The Family History or the Family Tree of Thomas Berry," the book compiled on the family by Thomas Berry, Jr., bearing publication date of 1931, can be found at the Schmidt Research Library of the Kentucky Historical Society, 100 West Broadway, Frankfort, KY 40601; available in their open stacks with call number: 929 B534be. The materials of the KHS Schmidt Library do not circulate, but may be used in the reading room.

