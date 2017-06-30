Frankfort man charged with murder after crash that killed 18-year-old woman

When they arrived at the single-vehicle crash, just after 2:15 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff's deputies found that a 2000 Ford Expedition had left the road and hit a tree. A female passenger -- a teenager -- who was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:03 a.m. According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 18-year-old Alyssa Hutcherson.

