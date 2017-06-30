Fiscal Court: Bids revisited, magistr...

Fiscal Court: Bids revisited, magistrates pass on industrial recruiter, employees get raises

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Bbech tree news

Butler County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, June 26. All magistrates were in attendance: 1st District Stevie Givens, 2nd District Johnny Tuck, 3rd District Chad Tyree, 4th District David Whittinghill and 5th District Bobby Moore. Judge David Fields introduced Isaac Myers, Field Representative for the Office of the Governor Department for Local Government from Frankfort, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Trump Nation 1 165,081
more Moores 12 min NSider 2
What happened to Charmaine woods (renee) 53 min Family 4
Tiffany 1 hr little ole me 3
FOUND Substantial amount of money 1 hr Fred 8
Crazy Mary (Jul '11) 1 hr Benson Hedges 38
Anybodyelse glad fourth is over 2 hr Bart Sampson 6
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,420 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC