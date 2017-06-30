Fiscal Court: Bids revisited, magistrates pass on industrial recruiter, employees get raises
Butler County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, June 26. All magistrates were in attendance: 1st District Stevie Givens, 2nd District Johnny Tuck, 3rd District Chad Tyree, 4th District David Whittinghill and 5th District Bobby Moore. Judge David Fields introduced Isaac Myers, Field Representative for the Office of the Governor Department for Local Government from Frankfort, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Trump Nation 1
|165,081
|more Moores
|12 min
|NSider
|2
|What happened to Charmaine woods (renee)
|53 min
|Family
|4
|Tiffany
|1 hr
|little ole me
|3
|FOUND Substantial amount of money
|1 hr
|Fred
|8
|Crazy Mary (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Benson Hedges
|38
|Anybodyelse glad fourth is over
|2 hr
|Bart Sampson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC