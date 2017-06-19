Deceitful Blacktop Contractors Target...

Deceitful Blacktop Contractors Targeting Central KY

Deceitful Blacktop Contractors Targeting Central KY Contractors quote low price then demand thousands more after work is completed By Terry Sebastian/Crystal Staley Frankfort, KY - Today, Attorney General Andy Beshear and Woodford County Sheriff Wayne "Tiny" Wright said a group of door-to-door blacktop contractors are targeting elderly residents in Woodford County, and possibly families in the Central Kentucky region. "Community awareness is key to stopping these predatory scammers," said Sheriff Wright.

