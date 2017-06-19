Deceitful Blacktop Contractors Targeting Central KY
Deceitful Blacktop Contractors Targeting Central KY Contractors quote low price then demand thousands more after work is completed By Terry Sebastian/Crystal Staley Frankfort, KY - Today, Attorney General Andy Beshear and Woodford County Sheriff Wayne "Tiny" Wright said a group of door-to-door blacktop contractors are targeting elderly residents in Woodford County, and possibly families in the Central Kentucky region. "Community awareness is key to stopping these predatory scammers," said Sheriff Wright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|grease meat
|164,557
|Laughing my ossoff
|57 min
|DUMB DUCKdonald
|5
|New Church
|1 hr
|Mark
|15
|Elkhorn Elementary
|1 hr
|just my two cents
|8
|Give Moores point a try
|1 hr
|The Bottom
|17
|drug test the state
|1 hr
|not DERRICK
|26
|Gonna give Moores a chance
|1 hr
|Good vibrations
|33
|Brittany Suter In Jail
|3 hr
|Watch out
|13
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC