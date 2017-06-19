Deceitful Blacktop Contractors Targeting Central KY Contractors quote low price then demand thousands more after work is completed By Terry Sebastian/Crystal Staley Frankfort, KY - Today, Attorney General Andy Beshear and Woodford County Sheriff Wayne "Tiny" Wright said a group of door-to-door blacktop contractors are targeting elderly residents in Woodford County, and possibly families in the Central Kentucky region. "Community awareness is key to stopping these predatory scammers," said Sheriff Wright.

