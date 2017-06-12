AG Beshear 'demands' Bevin rescind order dissolving, reorganizing state education boards
FRANKFORT, KY. Attorney General Andy Beshear announced today that he is demanding Gov. Matt Bevin rescind a June 2 executive order dissolving and reorganizing numerous state education boards.
