AG Beshear 'demands' Bevin rescind order dissolving, reorganizing state education boards

FRANKFORT, KY. Attorney General Andy Beshear announced today that he is demanding Gov. Matt Bevin rescind a June 2 executive order dissolving and reorganizing numerous state education boards.

