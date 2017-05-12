You can now drink like Darius Rucker with his Backstage Southern Whiskey
According to Hootie lore , South Carolina troubadour Darius Rucker begins every show by gathering his bandmates, any opening acts, and special guests and raising a glass of whiskey for good luck. "That toast is a vital part of our nightly routine," Rucker says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|3 min
|Straight Man
|161
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|ChromiuMan
|163,610
|lookin for a fbuddy on the low (Jun '11)
|22 min
|Junkhurts
|25
|sharon
|24 min
|Psycho
|12
|who did they kidnap
|32 min
|On The Street
|3
|Who robbed Arandas
|44 min
|On The Street
|8
|WTF threw in the towel!
|47 min
|You are poot
|79
|Brook Kennedy
|18 hr
|Smh
|71
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC