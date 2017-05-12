You can now drink like Darius Rucker ...

You can now drink like Darius Rucker with his Backstage Southern Whiskey

According to Hootie lore , South Carolina troubadour Darius Rucker begins every show by gathering his bandmates, any opening acts, and special guests and raising a glass of whiskey for good luck. "That toast is a vital part of our nightly routine," Rucker says.

