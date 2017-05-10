State seeks legal contractor to sift ...

State seeks legal contractor to sift through JCPS bargaining contracts with unions

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

As part of its "unprecedented" management audit of Jefferson County Public Schools, the Kentucky Department of Education is looking for a contractor to interpret the bargained contracts between the district and its unions. According to a request for proposal being advertised on the state's website, KDE is looking for the contractor in legal services to assist the state in its management review of the state's largest school district.

