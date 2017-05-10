State Officials Hold Kentucky Zika Su...

State Officials Hold Kentucky Zika Summit

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for completestory By Barbara Fox and Beth Fisher News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, representatives from the Kentucky Department for Public Health , renowned experts and response partners gathered in Lexington today for the 2017 Kentucky Zika Summit. This conference, held at the Lexington Center, brought together healthcare professionals, environmental specialists, state and local community leaders, emergency managers, school officials and numerous service organizations from across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min usa 163,403
When's our government gonna take responsibility 30 min Sick and tired 1
Pain 32 min Mark 2
Get a flattop haircut for mother's day 49 min Decent Woman 1
Get a your mom a perm for mother's day 52 min Decent Woman 3
Play your games 57 min Lets play 3
Brook Kennedy 1 hr funny 22
Tate's Lawn Care 1 hr Right 25
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC