State Officials Hold Kentucky Zika Summit

Click on headline for completestory By Barbara Fox and Beth Fisher News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, representatives from the Kentucky Department for Public Health , renowned experts and response partners gathered in Lexington today for the 2017 Kentucky Zika Summit. This conference, held at the Lexington Center, brought together healthcare professionals, environmental specialists, state and local community leaders, emergency managers, school officials and numerous service organizations from across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.