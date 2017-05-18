Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination
There are 183 comments on the Newsday story from Friday May 12, titled Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination. In it, Newsday reports that:
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.
|
#1 Friday May 12
On to the next higher court until those shirts are printed as required by the 1964 Civil Rights Act
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
Kentucky should be thankful GAY people sometimes wear clothes
.
Gay people are exempt from wearing clothes because gay people obeyed GOD and refused to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden
.
It was the straight people that had to wear fig leaves after they ate the forbidden fruit
.
GAYS obeyed GOD; so we can go naked ;o)
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/michelang...
.
So print the dang shirts or GAYS and GOD will put on a show
|
#2 Friday May 12
Just say "NO" to fruitcakes.
|
#4 Friday May 12
Works both ways; sugar
.
My religious rights end where your religious rights begin
and
Your religious rights end where my religious rights begin
|
#5 Friday May 12
You sure like setting the bar awfully low for civil rights, don'tcha my homophobic friend?
|
#7 Friday May 12
Wow, that sounds almost as violent as my hometown's church softball league was.(Fistfights every third softball game. I mean, among the church league's softball players; I don't remember fights in the bleachers or anything.)
Amen, jaysus people.
|
#8 Saturday May 13
You have no religious rights, because you are an abomination to God.
|
#9 Saturday May 13
Stop the violence against women !!!
|
#10 Saturday May 13
Any type of business should be protected by a law to provide services if and when they choose.
It is THEIR business. No one should force anyone to do something they don't believe in, no matter what the subject is.
This whole thing is ridiculous to begin with.
They could have easily gone to another tshirt maker, but no, gay people want to be LOUD AND PROUD all the time and throw fits everytime they don't get their ways, same as democrats(which most of gays are democrats).
But regardless this whole thing is stupid.
If someone doesn't want my money, then by God they aren't getting my money.
How would you all like it if there was a law that forced you to not be gay?
By forcing laws on people, you are opening up many cans of worms.
Leave good enough alone and go somewhere else and quit crying.
Man up!
|
#11 Saturday May 13
Man up? That's funny. Was that sarcasm?
|
#12 Saturday May 13
We know buybull belt homophobes want businesses to be able to have segregated lunch counters, Jedediah. They've wanted that since the Civil Rights Act of _1864_, at least.
|
#13 Saturday May 13
No one can make you do something that violates your religious beliefs, that is true discrimination.
These Sodomites can go to many of the atheist liberal shops who will gladly take their money.
|
#14 Saturday May 13
you should know
|
#16 Saturday May 13
If you don't like the way GAY people defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAY people
.
Duh!
|
#17 Saturday May 13
The sodomites have been dead for 2000 years
.
So if they're still eating cake; then perhaps Grandstander Trump needs to fire King Sodom for grandstanding
|
#18 Saturday May 13
We're not mentally ill
.
You are
|
#20 Saturday May 13
Wise guy; eh?
.
Each and every United States Citizens has the civil right to purchase a cake from any cake biz that displays a government issued commercial business license within visual proximity to the point of purchase as required by federal law
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
The same goes for the t-shirt biz
.
So memorize this (or write it on your hand if your republican memory is a cake low on corpsuckles):
**********
My civil rights end where your civil rights begin
and
Your civil rights end where my civil rights begin
**********
If you like guns; we have top notch endorsement from the Gipper (who also had republican memory failure)
http://www.quotehd.com/imagequotes/TopAuthors...
|
#21 Saturday May 13
You're ignorant.
KKK types have to allow blacks into their businesses whether their kkk beliefs are "religiously" based or not. Religious employers who oppose insurance as "gambling with gawd" still have to pay into their employees' Social Security. Religious people can't just go out and use peyote as part of their worship. Backwards fundies can't beat their children as they think the buybull tells them to; the state will step in and remove the kids. And so on.
Speaking of sodomites, heterosexuals engage in oral and anal sex. Go rail about them, closet case, you cretin.
|
#24 Saturday May 13
Hahah artist?
|
#25 Saturday May 13
Yes. An artist. A wedding cake is art. Are you married? Post a picture of your wedding cake then tell me it's not art, it's just a cake.
|
#26 Saturday May 13
That's not art it's a craft! Like trimming a bush, paint by numbers, cutting the grass, painting my mail box . Art's and craft .... cake backing is a craft!, sorry !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump bowed to the Arabs
|19 min
|wtf
|2
|Dui girl
|22 min
|City full of idiots
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|Paul
|163,669
|Bobbi Jo thompson
|1 hr
|Psycho
|1
|Anyone seen Brandon Hilbourne lately?
|1 hr
|Wow
|2
|who did they kidnap
|1 hr
|Wow
|14
|Israel: This time, It's Personal, Topix
|3 hr
|Elaine
|2
|Topix is full of bottom feeders
|3 hr
|Observer
|50
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC