Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride sh...

Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination

There are 183 comments on the Newsday story from Friday May 12, titled Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination. In it, Newsday reports that:

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 10
Next Last
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Friday May 12
On to the next higher court until those shirts are printed as required by the 1964 Civil Rights Act
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
Kentucky should be thankful GAY people sometimes wear clothes
.
Gay people are exempt from wearing clothes because gay people obeyed GOD and refused to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden
.
It was the straight people that had to wear fig leaves after they ate the forbidden fruit
.
GAYS obeyed GOD; so we can go naked ;o)
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/michelang...
.
So print the dang shirts or GAYS and GOD will put on a show

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
No doubt

Knoxville, TN

#2 Friday May 12
Just say "NO" to fruitcakes.

Judged:

5

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 Friday May 12
hmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Gay people ought to be thankful that they do not get the f#*k beat out of them by the real God loving people. You are an Idiot! Religious rights trumps queers anytime.
Works both ways; sugar
.
My religious rights end where your religious rights begin
and
Your religious rights end where my religious rights begin

Judged:

8

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Troll Stopper

Salem, VA

#5 Friday May 12
hmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Gay people ought to be thankful that they do not get the f#*k beat out of them by the real God loving people. You are an Idiot! Religious rights trumps queers anytime.
You sure like setting the bar awfully low for civil rights, don'tcha my homophobic friend?

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#7 Friday May 12
hmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Gay people ought to be thankful that they do not get the f#*k beat out of them by the real God loving people.
Wow, that sounds almost as violent as my hometown's church softball league was.(Fistfights every third softball game. I mean, among the church league's softball players; I don't remember fights in the bleachers or anything.)

Amen, jaysus people.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
wtf

Antioch, TN

#8 Saturday May 13
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

Works both ways; sugar
.
My religious rights end where your religious rights begin
and
Your religious rights end where my religious rights begin
You have no religious rights, because you are an abomination to God.

Judged:

5

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VAW

La Vergne, TN

#9 Saturday May 13
wtf wrote:
<quoted text>

You have no religious rights, because you are an abomination to God.
Stop the violence against women !!!

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jessi

Lawrenceburg, KY

#10 Saturday May 13
Rainbow Kid wrote:
On to the next higher court until those shirts are printed as required by the 1964 Civil Rights Act
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
Kentucky should be thankful GAY people sometimes wear clothes
.
Gay people are exempt from wearing clothes because gay people obeyed GOD and refused to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden
.
It was the straight people that had to wear fig leaves after they ate the forbidden fruit
.
GAYS obeyed GOD; so we can go naked ;o)
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/michelang...
.
So print the dang shirts or GAYS and GOD will put on a show
Any type of business should be protected by a law to provide services if and when they choose.
It is THEIR business. No one should force anyone to do something they don't believe in, no matter what the subject is.
This whole thing is ridiculous to begin with.
They could have easily gone to another tshirt maker, but no, gay people want to be LOUD AND PROUD all the time and throw fits everytime they don't get their ways, same as democrats(which most of gays are democrats).
But regardless this whole thing is stupid.
If someone doesn't want my money, then by God they aren't getting my money.
How would you all like it if there was a law that forced you to not be gay?
By forcing laws on people, you are opening up many cans of worms.
Leave good enough alone and go somewhere else and quit crying.
Man up!

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
wtf

Antioch, TN

#11 Saturday May 13
Jessi wrote:
<quoted text>

Any type of business should be protected by a law to provide services if and when they choose.
It is THEIR business. No one should force anyone to do something they don't believe in, no matter what the subject is.
This whole thing is ridiculous to begin with.
They could have easily gone to another tshirt maker, but no, gay people want to be LOUD AND PROUD all the time and throw fits everytime they don't get their ways, same as democrats(which most of gays are democrats).
But regardless this whole thing is stupid.
If someone doesn't want my money, then by God they aren't getting my money.
How would you all like it if there was a law that forced you to not be gay?
By forcing laws on people, you are opening up many cans of worms.
Leave good enough alone and go somewhere else and quit crying.
Man up!
Man up? That's funny. Was that sarcasm?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#12 Saturday May 13
Jessi wrote:
<quoted text>
Any type of business should be protected by a law to provide services if and when they choose.
We know buybull belt homophobes want businesses to be able to have segregated lunch counters, Jedediah. They've wanted that since the Civil Rights Act of _1864_, at least.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Keludel

Deland, FL

#13 Saturday May 13
No one can make you do something that violates your religious beliefs, that is true discrimination.
These Sodomites can go to many of the atheist liberal shops who will gladly take their money.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Someone Had To

Frankfort, KY

#14 Saturday May 13
wtf wrote:
<quoted text>

You have no religious rights, because you are an abomination to God.
you should know

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#16 Saturday May 13
Jessi wrote:
<quoted text>

Any type of business should be protected by a law to provide services if and when they choose.
It is THEIR business. No one should force anyone to do something they don't believe in, no matter what the subject is.
This whole thing is ridiculous to begin with.
They could have easily gone to another tshirt maker, but no, gay people want to be LOUD AND PROUD all the time and throw fits everytime they don't get their ways, same as democrats(which most of gays are democrats).
But regardless this whole thing is stupid.
If someone doesn't want my money, then by God they aren't getting my money.
How would you all like it if there was a law that forced you to not be gay?
By forcing laws on people, you are opening up many cans of worms.
Leave good enough alone and go somewhere else and quit crying.
Man up!
If you don't like the way GAY people defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAY people
.
Duh!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#17 Saturday May 13
Keludel wrote:
No one can make you do something that violates your religious beliefs, that is true discrimination.
These Sodomites can go to many of the atheist liberal shops who will gladly take their money.
The sodomites have been dead for 2000 years
.
So if they're still eating cake; then perhaps Grandstander Trump needs to fire King Sodom for grandstanding

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#18 Saturday May 13
Vergil wrote:
Queers cry and whine about anything and everything. That's because they're mentally ill.
We're not mentally ill
.
You are

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#20 Saturday May 13
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes so start acting like it Twinkletoes. You have no religious right to a force baked cake.
Wise guy; eh?
.
Each and every United States Citizens has the civil right to purchase a cake from any cake biz that displays a government issued commercial business license within visual proximity to the point of purchase as required by federal law
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
The same goes for the t-shirt biz
.
So memorize this (or write it on your hand if your republican memory is a cake low on corpsuckles):
**********
My civil rights end where your civil rights begin
and
Your civil rights end where my civil rights begin
**********
If you like guns; we have top notch endorsement from the Gipper (who also had republican memory failure)
http://www.quotehd.com/imagequotes/TopAuthors...

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#21 Saturday May 13
Keludel wrote:
<quoted text>
No one can make you do something that violates your religious beliefs, that is true discrimination.
These Sodomites can go to many
You're ignorant.

KKK types have to allow blacks into their businesses whether their kkk beliefs are "religiously" based or not. Religious employers who oppose insurance as "gambling with gawd" still have to pay into their employees' Social Security. Religious people can't just go out and use peyote as part of their worship. Backwards fundies can't beat their children as they think the buybull tells them to; the state will step in and remove the kids. And so on.

Speaking of sodomites, heterosexuals engage in oral and anal sex. Go rail about them, closet case, you cretin.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Betty Crocker

La Vergne, TN

#24 Saturday May 13
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
If it was "just a cake" the intolerant gay couple could have gotten it off the shelf at the Piggly Wiggly and no one would have to be punished by big PC government. Jack creates art. And if you try to force an artist to create art you won't get art.
Hahah artist?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#25 Saturday May 13
Betty Crocker wrote:
<quoted text>

Hahah artist?
Yes. An artist. A wedding cake is art. Are you married? Post a picture of your wedding cake then tell me it's not art, it's just a cake.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Betty Crocker

La Vergne, TN

#26 Saturday May 13
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes. An artist. A wedding cake is art. Are you married? Post a picture of your wedding cake then tell me it's not art, it's just a cake.
That's not art it's a craft! Like trimming a bush, paint by numbers, cutting the grass, painting my mail box . Art's and craft .... cake backing is a craft!, sorry !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 10
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump bowed to the Arabs 19 min wtf 2
Dui girl 22 min City full of idiots 2
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 42 min Paul 163,669
Bobbi Jo thompson 1 hr Psycho 1
Anyone seen Brandon Hilbourne lately? 1 hr Wow 2
who did they kidnap 1 hr Wow 14
Israel: This time, It's Personal, Topix 3 hr Elaine 2
Topix is full of bottom feeders 3 hr Observer 50
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC