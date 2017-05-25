Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart...

Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart Co. reopens at noon

Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart Co. reopens at noon Facility destroyed by fire resumes limited operations before the Memorial Day weekend today, Friday, May 26, 2017, at 12pmNoonCT By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 4 - Elizabethtown, KY FRANKFORT, KY - Just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period, motorists heading south on Interstate 65 in Hart County will have access to the rest area that was destroyed by a January 2016 blaze.

