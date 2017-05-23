Quarles warns farmers to avoid hay-bu...

Quarles warns farmers to avoid hay-buying scam

49 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles is cautioning area farmers to stay alert for possible scams targeting hay buyers and sellers. "The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has received several reports of fraudulent hay-buying activity in recent weeks," Quarles said.

