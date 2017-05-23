Quarles warns farmers to avoid hay-buying scam
Click on headline for complete story FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles is cautioning area farmers to stay alert for possible scams targeting hay buyers and sellers. "The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has received several reports of fraudulent hay-buying activity in recent weeks," Quarles said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child support and custody
|5 min
|Starks
|1
|I married a Warden
|42 min
|Helloooo
|9
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|163,768
|Tyree childress
|1 hr
|Phil Fan
|9
|Coup
|1 hr
|Helpy McHelperson
|35
|Keegan newton
|2 hr
|Smhhh
|11
|Where are the nice, attractive men?
|3 hr
|Dindu nuffins
|44
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC