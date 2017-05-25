One Taken To Hospital After Lexington...

One Taken To Hospital After Lexington Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Police say that they responded to a shots-fired call in the area. Upon arrival, they found one person shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frankfort realtor pleads guilty 20 min Lol 9
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 31 min usa 163,817
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 44 min TomInElPaso 253
Keegan newton 57 min wrong 22
New Red head girl ar Ducker's Golf 1 hr hmm 12
Does these thugs look familiar 2 hr southfrankfort 7
Dear Moderator 3 hr Brandon and Jennifer 4
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC