McCreary residents warned of social w...

McCreary residents warned of social worker impersonators

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

McCreary residents warned of social worker impersonators By Anya Weber FRANKFORT, Ky. - State officials are asking McCreary County residents to be cautious if they have an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be a social worker after reports have been made of impersonators contacting several local families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min usa 163,761
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 1 hr Logic Analysis 232
penns auto salvage 2 hr Genius 2
Keegan newton 2 hr Psycho 10
Adecco 3 hr Psycho 8
I married a Warden 3 hr They deserve it 8
Buffalo the Trace 3 hr Udumbmf 2
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC