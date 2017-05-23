McCreary residents warned of social worker impersonators
McCreary residents warned of social worker impersonators By Anya Weber FRANKFORT, Ky. - State officials are asking McCreary County residents to be cautious if they have an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be a social worker after reports have been made of impersonators contacting several local families.
