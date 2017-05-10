KSP announces new hiring guidelines for State Troopers
KSP announces new hiring guidelines for State Troopers From Les Williams and Brad Arterburn Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature. Anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper.
