KSP announces new hiring guidelines for State Troopers From Les Williams and Brad Arterburn Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature. Anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.