KSP announces new hiring guidelines f...

KSP announces new hiring guidelines for State Troopers

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KSP announces new hiring guidelines for State Troopers From Les Williams and Brad Arterburn Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature. Anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min CCRx 163,408
Play your games 23 min Airborne 4
Brook Kennedy 1 hr Two Creeks Guy 24
Black racism ignored again 1 hr I am GROOT 4
Tackle box (Apr '12) 2 hr Thierfriend 50
Decent Woman SHOULD be a Topix Moderator! 3 hr Flat Top Freddie 16
Tate's Lawn Care 3 hr Upset 28
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC