Kentucky sending fire-fighting aid to...

Kentucky sending fire-fighting aid to Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By John Mura and Jennifer Turner News from Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky Division of Forestry fire personnel and equipment are being sent to Georgia to help with wildfire suppression efforts under a United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Cooperative Wildland Fire Management and Stafford Act Response Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No life at all 11 min Hate chomos 11
Downtown Frankfort INC 1 hr truth 2
Topix app is wonderful ! 1 hr Phil Case 1
Pain 1 hr By The Way 4
Transcript of Banta murder 2 hr Town Critic 36
Frankfort girls 2 hr Town Critic 23
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Paul Revere 163,417
Tate's Lawn Care 3 hr ha ha ha 38
Brook Kennedy 6 hr yea 25
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC