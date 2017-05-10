Kentucky sending fire-fighting aid to Georgia
Click on headline for complete story By John Mura and Jennifer Turner News from Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky Division of Forestry fire personnel and equipment are being sent to Georgia to help with wildfire suppression efforts under a United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Cooperative Wildland Fire Management and Stafford Act Response Agreement.
