Kellie Clark named 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year -
From left: Belinda Raye Furman, the 2018 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year from Sherman Elementary , Kellie Clark, the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year from Randall K. Cooper High School , Jennifer Meo-Sexton, the 2018 Kentucky Middle School Teacher of the Year from Bondurant Middle School and Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt posed for a photo after the Kentucky Teacher of the Year ceremony in Frankfort. The 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, Kellie Clark, posed for a photo after the Kentucky School Teacher of the Year ceremony in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|another viewer
|163,729
|Logan's Roadhouse (Aug '14)
|4 min
|Bad
|12
|Does these thugs look familiar
|39 min
|I am GROOT
|2
|Where are the nice, attractive men?
|44 min
|I am GROOT
|42
|Where's the nudes at? Expose these Frankfort s...
|1 hr
|Who
|1
|who did they kidnap
|1 hr
|Wow
|18
|Bobbi Jo thompson
|1 hr
|Psycho
|3
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|4 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|208
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC