I-75 In Rockcastle County To Be Restricted To One Lane On Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that Interstate 75 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between milepoints 50 and 74 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 23. The restrictions are necessary to allow mobile striping operations to restripe portions of the interstate at a low-rate of speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|23 min
|wtf
|247
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|163,803
|wheres untouchables now (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Wow
|11
|Does these thugs look familiar
|6 hr
|Wow
|6
|Reminder...No Expo This Year!
|6 hr
|Piss off mother
|8
|Where are the nice, attractive men?
|8 hr
|Haha
|48
|ryan lee rogers (May '13)
|8 hr
|Knocked Up with a...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC