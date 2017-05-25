I-75 In Rockcastle County To Be Restr...

I-75 In Rockcastle County To Be Restricted To One Lane On Tuesday

Monday May 22 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that Interstate 75 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between milepoints 50 and 74 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 23. The restrictions are necessary to allow mobile striping operations to restripe portions of the interstate at a low-rate of speed.

