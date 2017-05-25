I-75 In Rockcastle County To Be Restricted To One Lane On Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that Interstate 75 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between milepoints 50 and 74 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 23. The restrictions are necessary to allow mobile striping operations to restripe portions of the interstate at a low-rate of speed.

