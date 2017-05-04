Governor, first lady hosting Governor...

Governor, first lady hosting Governor's Derby Celebration

Gov. Matt Bevin and first lady Glenna Bevin are inviting the public to the Governor's Downtown Derby Celebration on Saturday in Frankfort. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

