Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as Magistrate, Taylor Co. 4th
Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as Magistrate, Taylor Co. 4th From Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin today appointed Zuel S. Yarberry, of Campbellsville, KY as Magistrate for the Fourth District of Taylor County.
