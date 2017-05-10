General Fund and Road Fund receipts for April 2017 Kentucky General Fund receipts increased 1.7 percent. Road Fund receipts decreased 5.0 percent By John E. Chilton/Greg Harkenrider Frankfort, KY - The Office of State Budget Director reported today that April's General Fund receipts rebounded from a disappointing March performance and recorded the seventh positive month out of the first ten months of FY17.

