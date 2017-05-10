General Fund and Road Fund receipts f...

General Fund and Road Fund receipts for April 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

General Fund and Road Fund receipts for April 2017 Kentucky General Fund receipts increased 1.7 percent. Road Fund receipts decreased 5.0 percent By John E. Chilton/Greg Harkenrider Frankfort, KY - The Office of State Budget Director reported today that April's General Fund receipts rebounded from a disappointing March performance and recorded the seventh positive month out of the first ten months of FY17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 2 min The Troll Stopper 5
No life at all 11 min satin finish 12
Downtown Frankfort INC 15 min collis hindleg 8
Topix app is wonderful ! 17 min Phil Casey 3
Pizza Hut Main Street Frankfort ky 18 min collis hindleg 3
omg wtf 21 min BkL 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 42 min Paul 163,417
Brook Kennedy 2 hr hmm 27
Tate's Lawn Care 9 hr ha ha ha 38
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC