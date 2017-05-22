Franklin Co. Now Offering 911 Texting Option
FRANKFORT, Ky Franklin County is now the second county in Kentucky to give citizens the option to text 911 in the event of an emergency. E-911 Director Deron Rambo told LEX 18 that Franklin County is only the second Kentucky county to roll out the technology.
