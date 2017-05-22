Franklin Co. Now Offering 911 Texting...

Franklin Co. Now Offering 911 Texting Option

Friday May 19 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky Franklin County is now the second county in Kentucky to give citizens the option to text 911 in the event of an emergency. E-911 Director Deron Rambo told LEX 18 that Franklin County is only the second Kentucky county to roll out the technology.

