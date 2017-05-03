Division for Air Quality urges public...

Division for Air Quality urges public to: Learn Before You Burn

Division for Air Quality urges public to: Learn Before You Burn By John Mura and Larry Brannock News from Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - Spring-cleaning season has arrived, and for many Kentuckians that means burning unwanted debris. But before you light that burn pile, the Kentucky Division for Air Quality reminds you to learn before you burn.

