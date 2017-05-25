College offers free tuition to all students in West Frankfort, KY
There are 1 comment on the KFVS12 story from Tuesday May 23, titled College offers free tuition to all students in West Frankfort, KY. In it, KFVS12 reports that:
It's true, the university has officially offered 100% tuition and fees to returning students in good academic standing. The offer is good through their graduation date.
#1 Wednesday
Illinois, not KY
