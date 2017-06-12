Bevin announces 'single-year record' ...

Bevin announces 'single-year record' $5.8 billion invested in KY in 2017

Friday May 26

Gov. Matt Bevin announced Friday that Kentucky has seen a record $5.8 billion invested in the state in the first five months of 2017. "This is going to be a year that's going to shatter beyond anything, anything that has preceded it," Bevin said in front of the state capitol building in Frankfort.

