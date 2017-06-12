Bevin announces 'single-year record' $5.8 billion invested in KY in 2017
Gov. Matt Bevin announced Friday that Kentucky has seen a record $5.8 billion invested in the state in the first five months of 2017. "This is going to be a year that's going to shatter beyond anything, anything that has preceded it," Bevin said in front of the state capitol building in Frankfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,227
|Gabe
|27 min
|Smell a Fake
|11
|Austin Moore Charged with Murder
|1 hr
|Parent
|3
|Great job democrats
|1 hr
|Lock and Load
|6
|Give Moores point a try
|2 hr
|Ad has been barred
|8
|Tracy Miller
|3 hr
|Clowning
|5
|Gonna give Moores a chance
|3 hr
|Dibo
|6
|Moores Point
|9 hr
|Great place
|19
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC