Adair County Fiscal Court Report - Tue 09 May 2017 Full report of last night's regular meeting of Fiscal Court: Click on Headline for complete story with photo By Ed Waggener The Adair County Fiscal Court gave a warm welcome to Adair County Judge Executive Mike Stephens, who was presiding over a regular session of the court, May 9, 2017, for the first time since his surgery in January of this year.

