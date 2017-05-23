Adair Co. unemployment up year-to-yea...

Adair Co. unemployment up year-to-year in April

Adair Co. unemployment up year-to-year in April Frankfort, KY - Unemployment rates rose in 83 Kentucky counties between April 2016 and April 2017, fell in 28 and stayed the same in nine counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

