US District Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Man Requesting To Marry Laptop
This decision was made as the result of a lawsuit filed by a Tennessee man who sued Rowan County clerk Kim Davis for denying his request to marry his laptop computer. Chris Sevier said he identifies as a "machinist" and claimed that Davis violated his constitutional rights by denying the license to legally marry his laptop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug dealers
|38 min
|Drug dealers
|4
|big ole liar
|42 min
|Spanky
|3
|Jerry Springer April 6th
|1 hr
|Neighbor
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|162,837
|Former FPD officer Arrested
|2 hr
|Dindu Nuffins
|19
|yard sale procedures?
|2 hr
|Bill May
|3
|Make america great again
|3 hr
|Decent
|5
|Women with long straight hair are trash.
|5 hr
|Who knew
|58
|Jeff Hancock using office for Personal gain
|11 hr
|Tim Childers
|40
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC