US District Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Man Requesting To Marry Laptop

Friday Apr 14

This decision was made as the result of a lawsuit filed by a Tennessee man who sued Rowan County clerk Kim Davis for denying his request to marry his laptop computer. Chris Sevier said he identifies as a "machinist" and claimed that Davis violated his constitutional rights by denying the license to legally marry his laptop.

