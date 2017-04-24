Unemployment rates mixed in March 2017
Unemployment rates mixed in March 2017 By Kate Akers/Kim Saylor Brannock Frankfort, KY - Unemployment rates dropped in 55 Kentucky counties between March 2016 and March 2017, rose in 53 and stayed the same in 12 counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Locally, only Green County saw an increase in unemployment month-to-month, while Adair, Casey, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Russell, and Taylor all dropped slightly from February to March.
