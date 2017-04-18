Turn in unused prescriptions on Sat 2...

Turn in unused prescriptions on Sat 29 April Collection activities will take place from 10amCT through 2pmCT on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at KSP POST 15, 1118 Jamestown St, Columbia, KY. Statewide locations are listed at 2017 Post Take Back Locations .

