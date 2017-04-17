The hunt for great food gets easier w...

The hunt for great food gets easier with Buy Local New KDA program rewards businesses for offering more Kentucky farm-sourced menu items By Ted Sloan Frankfort, KY - Kentucky Proud has unveiled Buy Local, a new program intended to encourage restaurants and other food service businesses to purchase locally produced food products, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced. Buy Local helps food services identify Kentucky Proud products based on direct farm impact.

