Support surges for smoking ban in tob...

Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Frankfort, Ky. a More than seven in 10 people in one of the nation's largest tobacco-producing states support a statewide smoking ban in most public places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Devilsdaughter 162,152
jerry springer (Sep '12) 4 min Why 5
Free Banta 5 4 min Being honest 18
News Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13) 1 hr Adolf 51
Can Pat Melton run a mile? 1 hr Run Pat Run 1
Pregnant 1 hr Good one 16
Tackle box (Apr '12) 1 hr Jail bait 43
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Franklin County was issued at April 10 at 3:18PM EDT

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC