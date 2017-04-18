Shepherdsville Man Sentenced To 10 Ye...

Shepherdsville Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Seeking Sex With Minor

FRANKFORT, Ky A Shepherdsville man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for seeking sex with a minor. Jonathen Howerton was sentenced last week in Louisville.

