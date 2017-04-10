KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017 General Fund receipts decreased 11.4 percent, Road Fund receipts increased 3.2 percent By John E. Chilton/Greg Harkenrider Frankfort, KY - The Office of State Budget Director reported today that March's General Fund receipts fell 11.4 percent compared to March of last year, a decrease of $99.2 million. Total revenues for the month were $770.9 million, compared to $870.1 million during March 2016.

