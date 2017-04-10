KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017
KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017 General Fund receipts decreased 11.4 percent, Road Fund receipts increased 3.2 percent By John E. Chilton/Greg Harkenrider Frankfort, KY - The Office of State Budget Director reported today that March's General Fund receipts fell 11.4 percent compared to March of last year, a decrease of $99.2 million. Total revenues for the month were $770.9 million, compared to $870.1 million during March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groot and wtf done run off together!
|5 min
|Morgan Freeman
|15
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,320
|Can Pat Melton run a mile?
|35 min
|Deputy Dawg
|12
|Shooting off holmes st
|40 min
|Truth
|195
|Jeff Hancock using office for personal gain
|45 min
|You are Gross
|38
|Whitehead Hancock (Sep '13)
|45 min
|lol
|17
|Banta murderers
|59 min
|Annoyed
|86
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC